Elderly woman murdered in Thirukazhukundram, gold chain stolen

CHENNAI: A 70-year-old woman, Kanniammal, was murdered in her home near Thirukazhukundram in Chengalpattu district on Monday night. Police suspect theft as the motive behind the crime as her 2-sovereign gold chain was stolen during the incident.

Kanniammal, a resident of Bomma Rajapuram village, had been living alone after her husband, Kannan, passed away ten years ago. She operated a small tiffin stall in the area, while her five children, all married, lived elsewhere.

Neighbors grew concerned when they noticed that her house had been locked for a while, and the lights had not been turned on. Unable to reach her by phone, they then alerted her grandson, who found Kanniammal lying in a pool of blood with her throat slit in her residence.

The Sadras police, upon investigating, confirmed that the elderly woman's gold chain was missing, and have registered a case.

They are working to identify the suspect and are awaiting the post-mortem report for further details.