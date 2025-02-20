Elderly woman murdered by husband for not serving food on time in Thirumullaivoyal

CHENNAI: A 60-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her residence in Kamalam Nagar, Thirumullaivoyal, on Tuesday night. The victim, identified as Dhanalakshmi, a retired employee of Britannia Company, was discovered with a fatal neck injury in her home at Kamalam Nagar 3rd Street.

Police said that after examining all angles, including family dynamics and possible motives they have arrested victim's husband Vinayagam, 72, who allegedly killed his wife for not serving food on time.

According to the police, the incident came to light when Dhanalakshmi’s eldest son, Thangaganaapathy (34), returned from work at an IT company around 9:30 pm. He found his mother lying in a pool of blood in the hall, with her throat slit.

Police team from the Thirumullaivoyal Police Station were alerted immediately, and a team arrived by 10 pm to secure the scene.

Dhanalakshmi resided with her husband, Vinayagam, and two unmarried sons, Thangaganaapathy and Manikandan (32).

After preliminary investigations police zeroed in on Vinayagam, the deceased’s husband, as the prime suspect in the case and arrested him.

The body has been sent to KMC Medical College for autopsy.