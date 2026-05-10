Elderly man electrocuted in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 66-year-old man was electrocuted in Nungambakkam after he touched a street-light pole that had an electric leak.
The deceased has been identified as M Krishnan (66) of Lakshmi Nagar, Nandivaram near Guduvanchery in Kanchipuram district.
He worked as a lorry driver at a private hospital in the Thousand Lights area of Chennai.
On Sunday, Krishnan was walking along College Road in Nungambakkam.
While attempting to cross to the other side, he grabbed the pole for support. The pole had an electrical leak, and Krishnan was electrocuted on contact. He sustained severe injuries and died at the spot within minutes.
Alerted by passersby, Nungambakkam police rushed to the scene and recovered the body. The body was sent to Kilpauk Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.
Police have registered a case and are probing the incident. Officials said they will check if negligence led to the electrical leak in the street-light pole.
Authorities have been informed to inspect the pole and surrounding area to prevent further mishaps.