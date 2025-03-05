Elderly Chennai woman, missing for 3 days, found dead in Vadapalani temple tank

CHENNAI: Three days after she went missing, the body of a 60-year-old woman was found in the Vadapalani temple tank on Monday.

The police said V Shanthi of Kavarai Street in Vadapalani lived with her younger daughter and a son.

Shanthi left home on Saturday and did not return home after which her family members searched for her in the neighbourhood and then filed a missing complaint. On Monday, the public alerted police about an elderly woman's body at the Vadapalani temple tank after which the Fire and Rescue Service personnel fished out the body. Officials identified it as that of the missing woman.

Shanthi's husband, Vinayakam, died four months ago. Since then, she has been depressed, the family members told investigators.