Eight-year-old girl dies after run over by GCC garbage truck

CHENNAI: An eight-year-old girl was killed on Friday afternoon after she fell from a two-wheeler and was run over by a Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) garbage lorry in the Tondiarpet area.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 pm on Kailasam Street, Tondiarpet, near a Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board residential complex.

The deceased has been identified as Kaviya, daughter of Venkatesan, a resident of the Kailashpuram TNUHDB complex in Tondiarpet. Kaviya was a Class 2 student at a private school in Old Washermenpet.

According to police, Kaviya was traveling as a pillion rider on a two-wheeler with her relative, a minor girl. While enroute, she reportedly fell from the moving vehicle. Tragically, a GCC garbage lorry (TN 04 BC 0883) coming from behind ran over her. Kaviya was declared dead on the spot.

The lorry driver, Sarannaraj (35) from Korukkupet, was apprehended by the public at the scene. They subdued him, causing minor abrasions, before handing him over to the Washermenpet Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police.

Kaviya’s body has been sent to the Government Stanley Hospital for a postmortem. An investigation into the circumstances of the accident is ongoing at the Washermenpet TIW police station.