Eight flights cancelled at Chennai airport due to low passenger turnout

CHENNAI: Eight passenger flights were cancelled at the Chennai airport on Thursday due to low passenger turnout.

These included flights departing to and arriving from Andaman, Madurai, Tiruchy, and Delhi.

In light of the warning for heavy rainfall in Chennai and surrounding districts, many passengers cancelled their flight tickets, considering their safety, airport authorities said.

The incoming flights that were cancelled include:

1. An Indigo flight from Madurai to Chennai that was scheduled for 9.10 am

2. An Indigo flight from Andaman to Chennai at 9.30 am

3. An IndiGo flight from Trichy to Chennai at 12.10 pm

4. An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai at 1:25 pm

The incoming flights that were cancelled include:

1. An Indigo flight from Chennai to Andaman that was scheduled for 4.40 am

2. An IndiGo flights from Chennai to Madurai at 5.50 am

3. An IndiGo flight from Chennai to Tiruchy at 9.40 am

4. An IndiGo flight from Chennai to Delhi at 2.15 pm

Authorities also stated that passengers who had booked seats on the affected flights were later put on other flights to their respective destinations. From tomorrow, regular flight services will operate at the Chennai airport with regular number of passengers, they added.

Recently, too, there were similar flight cancellations at the Chennai airport following less number of passengers.