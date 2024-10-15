Chennai rains: 8 flights cancelled at Chennai airport on 15.10.2024; check details

CHENNAI: A day after the authorities assured that flight services would function as usual on Tuesday and Wednesday despite the widespread rains, eight flights were cancelled at the Chennai airport on Tuesday morning. Officials attributed low passenger turnout due to the bad weather as the main reason for the cancellations.

With moderate to heavy rainfall continuing on Tuesday, many passengers cancelled their flights, leading to reduced footfall at the city airport. Following this, eight flights including those departing to and arriving from Bangalore, Delhi, Muscat, and Andaman were cancelled.

The four incoming cancelled flights are: an Akasa Airlines flight from Bengaluru at 7.05 am, an Akasa Airlines flight from Andaman at 1 pm, an IndiGo flight from Delhi at 3.20 pm, and an Oman Air flight from Muscat that was to arrive early in Chennai on Tuesday morning.

Therefore, the return journeys of these flights also stand cancelled. The details are: an Akasa Airlines flight to Andaman at 7.45 am, an Akasa Airlines flight to Bengaluru at 1.40 PM, Oman Air to Muscat at 8.40 AM and IndiGo to Delhi on Tuesday evening.

Officials said that except for these eight flights, all other flights are operating as usual, but advised passengers to confirm their flight details with the airlines due to possible schedule changes and adjust their travel plans accordingly.

Airport officials have also been continuously monitoring the weather situation and holding regular meetings.