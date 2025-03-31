Eid 2025: Chennaiites reflect on the celebration of tradition, togetherness and transformation

CHENNAI: From handwritten cards to Whatsapp messages

Eid has always been special to me — right from childhood till now. As a kid, the excitement was all about the new clothes. I used to get two pairs — one from my parents and another from my aunt. That alone made the festival feel magical. The day would start with morning prayers, marking the end of 30 days of fasting. Back then, we didn’t understand what that meant because we didn’t fast ourselves. But I could see the glow on my parents' faces. It was different — like a quiet sense of accomplishment. They had fasted and prayed, and now it was time to celebrate. And my glow? Pure joy at wearing new clothes!

Eid also meant our uncles and cousins coming over, handing out money as gifts. That was the highlight! In our Bohra Muslim tradition, after prayers, the women stay home while the uncles and male cousins visit, greeting us and giving us Eid covers — money in envelopes. This privilege is just for the women and kids, which made it all the more exciting. Sometimes, I’d save up the money. Other times, I’d spend it right away.

Like our uncles visiting us, my dad would also visit his relatives, and I’d tag along. As a kid, this was amazing — every house meant more sweets, treats, and gifts. Sheer khurma was a must in every home, along with kebabs and other Eid specialities. We’d sit, eat, talk, and just enjoy the day.

As I grew older, some things changed. As a teenager, I stopped going with my dad for visits, and the excitement dulled a bit. But we always had our family Eid get-togethers. I’d go to my mother’s house for lunch — a tradition I still look forward to. After marriage, my celebrations expanded. My new family has a big Eid gathering in the evening, while I still make sure to have lunch at my parents’ place.

As a Bohra Muslim, my Eid starts with morning prayers at the mosque, followed by breakfast there. Then we head home to welcome uncles and cousins, serving them snacks. Later, all daughters visit their parents' homes, where lunch is a feast — biryani, sheer khurma, and other festive dishes. In the evening, there’s always a family get-together, sometimes ending with dinner outside.

One thing that has changed over the years? Eid greetings. We used to write handwritten cards to all our relatives, something that’s now replaced by quick WhatsApp messages. I miss that. But beyond that, the essence of Eid remains the same — faith, family, and celebrating together.

Ramadan prepares us for the rest of the year. It’s not just about fasting but also about self-discipline — holding back from anger, gossip, and negativity. It’s a time for patience, reflection, and gratitude. And when Eid finally arrives, it’s not just about the food or the clothes, but about the joy of completing something meaningful. No matter how much things change, that feeling? That never fades.

-Arva Kadi , PR consultant

Time for deep spiritual connection and togetherness

While every festival brings families together, Ramzan adds more beauty because we all fast as one, experiencing the same hunger, patience, and devotion. For me, Ramzan is a time of deep spiritual connection, self-discipline, and togetherness. I travel to Vellore every year to celebrate it with my grandparents and extended family.

After a month of fasting and devotion, Eid-ul-Fitr marks the joyous conclusion of Ramzan. It is a day of gratitude, celebration, and sharing happiness with others. One of my favourite traditions is receiving Eidi— money or gifts given by elders as a token of love. The day is spent visiting relatives, enjoying delicious food like sheer kurma, and cherishing moments with family.

For me, Eid is not just about celebrations; it’s about remembering the essence of Ramzan—patience, gratitude, and faith.

Ramzan in Chennai has its own charm, blending traditional and modern elements. The mosques are beautifully decorated, and the streets—especially in areas like Triplicane, Periamet, and Royapettah—come alive with food stalls selling iftar specials like samosas, haleem, nombu kanji (a nutritious rice porridge distributed at mosques), and fresh juices. Compared to cities like Hyderabad and Mumbai, where street celebrations and large-scale iftar gatherings are more common, Chennai’s Ramzan is more traditional and focused on family, prayers, and acts of charity.

-Niha Farheen, solution engineer

Bigger, more vibrant and undeniably mainstream

Eid has always been a celebration of togetherness, deeply rooted in tradition. But the way we celebrate it continues to evolve each year. Last year, I personally felt more intimate—centered around home, close-knit gatherings with family and friends, and familiar rituals. This year, however, I do observe a noticeable shift. Eid feels bigger, more vibrant, and undeniably mainstream.

From Iftar parties and food walks becoming city-wide affairs to Mehendi melas and pop-ups in colleges and offices, the festival or at least aspects of it, is becoming more accessible to everyone. We can’t deny that social media has added its touch - Bollywood-inspired outfits, coordinated family looks, and Insta-worthy décor are now just as much a part of the celebrations as the timeless traditions of sheer kurma and Eidi.

In many ways, Eid 2025 perfectly balances nostalgia and newness. While the essence of the festival remains unchanged — gratitude, community, and celebration — it’s interesting to see how each year brings a fresh take on the traditions we cherish.

- Sulaiman, PR professional







