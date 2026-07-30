Egmore station revamp: 5 express trains to run from Tambaram, Mambalam for 2 weeks

CHENNAI: The redevelopment works at Egmore railway station will alter the operations of five express trains for over two weeks from August 5, with Southern Railway temporarily shifting their originating and terminating points to Tambaram and Mambalam.
The changes, effective until August 20, affect regular services to Thanjavur, Mangaluru, Kollam, Salem and Tiruchy. In addition, an Ahmedabad–Tiruchy weekly special will be diverted via Kancheepuram, bypassing Chennai Egmore and Tambaram.
The Thanjavur–Chennai Egmore Uzhavan Express, Mangaluru Central–Chennai Egmore Express, Kollam–Chennai Egmore Ananthapuri Superfast Express and Salem–Chennai Egmore Express will terminate at Tambaram. The trains are scheduled to reach Tambaram at 3.45 am, 3.15 am, 5.20 am and 3.30 am respectively. The Tiruchy–Egmore Rockfort Express will terminate at Mambalam during the same period, reaching there at 3.55 am.
From August 6 to 20, the Uzhavan Express will originate from Tambaram at 11 pm; the Mangaluru Central Express at 11.40 pm; the Ananthapuri Superfast at 8.20 pm, and the Rockfort Express at 12.05 am (from August 7 to 21). The Salem–Chennai Egmore Express has only a temporary change in its terminating point and is not affected in the reverse direction.
Southern Railway has also diverted the Ahmedabad–Tiruchy Weekly Special on its August 6, 9, 13 and 16 trips. The train will run via Renigunta, Tiruttani, Melpakkam, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu, skipping Arakkonam, Perambur, Egmore and Tambaram. An additional stoppage has been provided at Tiruttani in both directions.