Egmore station revamp: 5 express trains to run from Tambaram, Mambalam for 2 weeks

The changes, effective until August 20, affect regular services to Thanjavur, Mangaluru, Kollam, Salem and Tiruchy. In addition, an Ahmedabad–Tiruchy weekly special will be diverted via Kancheepuram, bypassing Chennai Egmore and Tambaram.

The Thanjavur–Chennai Egmore Uzhavan Express, Mangaluru Central–Chennai Egmore Express, Kollam–Chennai Egmore Ananthapuri Superfast Express and Salem–Chennai Egmore Express will terminate at Tambaram. The trains are scheduled to reach Tambaram at 3.45 am, 3.15 am, 5.20 am and 3.30 am respectively. The Tiruchy–Egmore Rockfort Express will terminate at Mambalam during the same period, reaching there at 3.55 am.