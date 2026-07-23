Chennai Egmore railway station revamp: Select express trains to operate from Tambaram from August

CHENNAI: As part of the third phase of the Rs 840-crore redevelopment project at Chennai Egmore railway station, select express trains bound for southern districts are set to be operated from Tambaram starting August.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the move has been planned to facilitate the construction of a new iron foot overbridge while ensuring that suburban electric train services are not disrupted.
To ensure that suburban train services are not affected during the construction works, plans are under way to shift their operations to other platforms, including Platforms 5 and 6. Also, some express trains bound for southern districts will be operated from Tambaram from August. Most trains heading to southern districts currently originate from Egmore, and only a select few are planned to be shifted to Tambaram, railway officials said.
The redevelopment of Egmore Railway Station is being carried out in five phases, with plans to transform it into an airport-like facility with improved passenger amenities. The project includes upgraded platforms, grand foot overbridges, passenger waiting areas, restrooms, hotels, commercial spaces, escalators, and lifts.
As part of the third phase, work is under way to install an iron foot overbridge. Cranes with a capacity of more than 500 metric tonnes are being used to install the iron girders. The bridge will be 18 metres wide and 120 metres long.
The work is currently being carried out from the beginning of the Tambaram-bound section of Egmore Railway Station near Gandhi-Irwin Road, covering the first five platforms. Work on the section connecting Platform 6 to Platforms 10 and 11, which handle suburban electric trains, is expected to begin within the next couple of weeks.
Chennai Divisional Railway Manager Shailendra Singh inspected the ongoing iron foot overbridge construction on Wednesday. Railway engineers briefed him on the progress of the work and the proposed changes to suburban train operations during the construction.
Additional Divisional Railway Manager of Southern Railway Senthil Kumar, Egmore Railway Station Director Jayakanthan, engineer Loganayagi and other officials were present during the inspection.