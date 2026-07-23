Chennai Egmore railway station revamp: Select express trains to operate from Tambaram from August

As part of the third phase, work is under way to install an iron foot overbridge. Cranes with a capacity of more than 500 metric tonnes are being used to install the iron girders. The bridge will be 18 metres wide and 120 metres long.

The work is currently being carried out from the beginning of the Tambaram-bound section of Egmore Railway Station near Gandhi-Irwin Road, covering the first five platforms. Work on the section connecting Platform 6 to Platforms 10 and 11, which handle suburban electric trains, is expected to begin within the next couple of weeks.

Chennai Divisional Railway Manager Shailendra Singh inspected the ongoing iron foot overbridge construction on Wednesday. Railway engineers briefed him on the progress of the work and the proposed changes to suburban train operations during the construction.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager of Southern Railway Senthil Kumar, Egmore Railway Station Director Jayakanthan, engineer Loganayagi and other officials were present during the inspection.