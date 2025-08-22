Egmore station redevelopment works to extend one more year

CHENNAI: The station redevelopment works of the arterial Egmore railway station would take another one year to be completed, said the railway officials.

Currently, six platforms at the Egmore railway station have suspended operations for roof plaza works and reconstructing all the express train platforms.

“Foundation work for the roof plaza, which will take 8 months to be completed, will be used for both commercial and passenger services,” said a senior official attached to the Southern Railway. “After those works, it will take another 4 months for terminal buildings on both sides to be completed, as the roof plaza will be connected to both. The heritage building will not be disturbed,” he added.

All the major developments in railway stations that are done on a budget of Rs 250-300 crore have roof plazas. “It will be installed in the middle of the platform, and also play the role of a foot-over-bridge. As of now, this is the only station in Tamil Nadu with a roof plaza,” the official pointed out. “Due to this, except a few services, almost all express trains from Egmore have been shifted to Tambaram. And there, redevelopment works are currently in the detailed project report (DPR) stage. It will take more time to start work there, as it can be done only after renovation and repairs are completed in Egmore.”

The contract for these redevelopment works was given to DEC Infrastructure and Projects India, Hyderabad, at an estimated cost of Rs 734.91 crore. Tata Consulting Engineers, Mumbai, which has been tasked with Project Management Services (PMS) at a cost of Rs 14.56 crore, was given the contract in October 2022. The work was supposed to be completed in three years.

Meanwhile, passengers travelling through the Egmore station are struggling as they have to walk a long distance to buy suburban tickets from the counter, which is situated at EVR Periyar Salai. The counter was opened in May 2024 as a temporary option until the redevelopment works are completed.