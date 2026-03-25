Egmore railway station works likely to finish by April 5

CHENNAI: Renovation works are progressing at Chennai Egmore Railway Station, with upgrades to electric train platforms currently under way.
The station, one of the city’s major rail hubs, is undergoing a major redevelopment project at an estimated cost of Rs 734.91 crore, which commenced in February 2023 to cater to increasing passenger demand.
As part of the project, several facilities including a new parking area, parcel office, entrance gate, and railway staff rooms are being developed.
Renovation of the express train platforms has also been taken up, with officials stating that more than 50% of the overall work has been completed so far.
Meanwhile, refurbishment work on platforms 10 and 11, used by electric trains, has been in full swing since February 20.
Railway officials said the works are expected to be completed by April 5, after which train operations on these platforms will resume.