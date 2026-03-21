Chennai Egmore railway station gets multi-level parking facility with EV charging, lockers, and budget hotel

The contract has been awarded for an annual licence fee of Rs 3.06 crore, with a total value of Rs 16.25 crore for a period of five years.

Parking across the second, third and fourth floors will be operated using boom barriers, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras and smart ticketing systems.

In addition, the license has been authorised to provide passenger amenities including pay-and-use toilets, smart lockers, EV charging stations, vehicle washing and detailing services, minor repair services, and snack and beverage outlets.