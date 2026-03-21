Chennai Egmore railway station gets multi-level parking facility with EV charging, lockers, and budget hotel

CHENNAI: The multi-level car parking (MLCP) facility at Chennai Egmore Railway Station on Gandhi-Irwin Road is ready, with the Chennai Division awarding the contract for its operation and maintenance.
The facility will cater to both the railway station and the adjoining city centre.
“This is one of the first smart parking facility management contracts on Indian Railways, introducing technology-driven access and monitoring systems,” said Ananth Rupanagudi, Chief Project Manager, Indian Railways in a post on X.
The contract has been awarded for an annual licence fee of Rs 3.06 crore, with a total value of Rs 16.25 crore for a period of five years.
Parking across the second, third and fourth floors will be operated using boom barriers, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras and smart ticketing systems.
In addition, the license has been authorised to provide passenger amenities including pay-and-use toilets, smart lockers, EV charging stations, vehicle washing and detailing services, minor repair services, and snack and beverage outlets.
Additionally, a budget hotel with a banquet hall has been provided on the fifth floor, along with two EV charging points on each parking floor.
Meanwhile, the agency will now take up interior work at the multi-level car parking facility. "The ground and first floors would be marked for commercial activities, including shipping centres, while the second, third and fourth floors are designated for parking two-wheelers and four-wheelers," Rupanagudi added.