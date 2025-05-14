Egmore police nab duo for serial phone theft

CHENNAI: The Egmore police have arrested two serial offenders involved in stealing mobile phones from labour quarters in construction sites across the city and recovered 19 mobile phones from the accused.

Satish Kumar (19) of Pappireddipatti in Dharmapuri district engages in construction works at the Egmore Railway Station and resides in makeshift quarters with five other workers. On Sunday (May 11), Satish found that his mobile phone was missing and searched the quarters. His co-workers realised that their phones were missing as well and suspected that an intruder may have stolen them.

The victims filed a complaint with the Egmore police, based on which a case was registered. Police began their investigations and launched a search for the culprits.

On perusing the CCTV footage, Egmore police zeroed in on the suspects and apprehended S Raji (27) of Mathur. Raji led police to his accomplice, Mohammed Kasim (35) of Villivakkam.

According to police, Raji targeted labour quarters at construction sites across the city and stole the phones when the workers were asleep. He then handed over the phones to his friend, Kasim, who sold them and shared the profit with Raji.

The duo were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.