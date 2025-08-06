EducationUSA to conduct fair on Aug 9 in Chennai

CHENNAI: To encourage Indian students to pursue higher education in the United States, EducationUSA, the US government's official student advising centre, will conduct an education fair named 'Study in the US' in Chennai on August 9. Over 50 accredited US universities are likely to participate in this nationwide series. The fairs are free and open to the public, but participants have to register at: https://bit.ly/EdUSAFair25EMB. The fair will be held at the Hotel Hilton, from 2 pm to 5 pm. Another fair will be held on August 10 at Hotel Hyatt Centric Hebbal, Bengaluru, from 1 pm to 5 pm.

The fairs will also feature expert-led sessions covering academic programmes, application processes, scholarships, eligibility, and campus life in the United States.

“With a wide range of disciplines—from science, technology, and engineering to the arts, business, and more—these events are designed to empower Indian students with the knowledge they need to pursue higher education in the US,” read the press statement from the US consulate.