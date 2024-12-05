Edu dept steps in as study involving students from school on IIT-M campus triggers row

CHENNAI: In connection with the incident of a feasibility study conducted with students of a matriculation school inside IIT-M campus in August, the School Education Department has called in both parents and school management to clarify their stand at the Chief Education Office (CEO) here on December 6.

Meanwhile, IIT-M on Wednesday issued a clarification and has constituted a fact-finding committee to ascertain the facts. And, the school principal was replaced and faculty were warned for not ascertaining permission from parents.

As per department sources, the matriculation school on August 19 had conducted a study for the feasibility of a cost-effective smart insole assembled using commercially available items. Allegedly the study had lasted for less than ten minutes.

However, parents have alleged that no permission was sought in the study with children, where an assembled smart insole was placed inside the insole of students’ shoes to monitor the ease of walking.

The parents had complained regarding the same during the parents-teachers’ association meeting held in August and subsequently filed a complaint with the education department.

In response to the complaints, the department had issued a circular and had called in parents of the children and the school management for clarification at the CEO office on December 6.

Also, IIT-M in the statement stated, “Neither clinical trials nor any medical-related device trials were conducted. It was found that no invasive procedures were performed, and no liquid or solids were administered to any of the students before or during the study.”