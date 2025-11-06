EDII to train students to develop apps using AI from November 11

CHENNAI: The State-owned Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute (EDII) will begin a training programme for students and youths on ‘App Development Using AI’ from November 11 at the Guindy campus.

The EDII stated that it would equip participants to turn ideas into working AI-based prototypes (Apps).

The programme would also enable them to focus on no-code and low-code AI tools used by leading startups besides providing real-time prototyping using popular platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini Pro, NotebookLM, Firebase, Glide, Zapier, Lovable, Replit and Bolt. Hands-on learning will also be given along with guided sessions to build AI-powered websites and apps, automations for personal or business use, use-case prototypes in domains like EdTech, health, finance, and retail product thinking and startup mindset.

During the three-day training, candidates will also learn to convert a real-world problem into an AI MVP and apply frameworks like problem-solution fit. The EDII sessions will be perfect for students, founders, creators, and early professionals to add real AI prototypes to their resume and showcase the outcomes in interviews, hackathons or LinkedIn.

Candidates (both men and women) aged 18 years and above, with a minimum qualification of Class 10 and basic computer knowledge, could apply for this programme. No prior coding experience required.