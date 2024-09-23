ECI Father Bishop Ezra Sargunam passes away in Chennai at 86

CHENNAI: Ezra Sargunam, the well-known Father Bishop of the Evangelical Church of India (ECI), died in the city due to prolonged illness at age 86. ECI, which started its first church in the year 1954, grew phenomenally after Sargunam took charge.

Sargunam, who was unusually active in political circles, had often been in controversies as well.

He had vowed to establish 1,000 churches by 2000, which he had achieved by 1997 itself. He was also the first bishop to ordain a transgender person as a pastor in the year 2012. There are women bishops, too, in his churches.

The Christian evangelist pastor had worked to uplift the poor staying in slum areas of the city by establishing churches in such locations.



His body is placed at his residence in Kilpauk for his family, friends and well-wishers to visit. After which, his mortal remains will be moved to a mortuary. Expecting close family to arrive in a few days, the last rites are likely to be scheduled on September 26.



Sargunam, during his active years, had close ties with the DMK leaders, particularly with late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. Around a couple of months ago, Chief Minister M K Stalin had participated in the pastor's 86th birthday celebrations.

