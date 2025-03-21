E-bike fire; After child, father succumbs to burns

CHENNAI: Days after a nine-month-old child succumbed to burn injuries from an electric bike fire in their house in Maduravoyal, the child's father who had suffered 40 per cent burns too succumbed to his injuries.

N Gowthaman (31), an electric motor mechanic, his wife, Manju (28), and their nine-month-old daughter were injured in a fire accident in their house in Maduravoyal last Sunday (March 16) when they underestimated the intensity of the fire and tried to get past the electric bike which was on fire, to get to the first floor where Gowthaman's parents stayed.

Gowthaman and the child suffered 40 per cent burns while Manju survived with 8 per cent burns, police said. On the night of March 15, Gowthaman who returned home from work had put his electric bike on charge in the portico.

Around 5.30 am on Sunday, Gowthaman woke up sensing smoke and saw his bike on fire. Some of the wires in the electric motors he had kept beside the bike on the verandah too caught fire and he woke up his wife and took the child and tried to move to the first floor when the incident happened.