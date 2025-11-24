DyCM Udhayanidhi inaugurates reconstructed Ambattur Industrial Estate Bus Stand

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Monday, inaugurated the newly reconstructed Ambattur Industrial Estate Bus Stand, built at a cost of Rs 11.81 crore under the Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam. He also flagged off 51 new buses worth Rs. 30 crore for Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC).

"Ambattur Industrial Estate Bus Stand was inaugurated on April 10, 1967, by former Chief Minister CN Annadurai. To modernize the facility, Chief Minister MK Stalin laid the foundation stone on March 14, 2024, for its reconstruction under the Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam," a government release said.

Built on 1.63 acres, the new terminus includes a two-storey commercial block, 11 shops, offices, senior citizen rest area, mother’s feeding room, ticket counters, restrooms, driver and conductor rest facilities, ATMs, and purified drinking water. The bus stand has three platforms for 20 buses, dedicated bus bays, and waiting areas.

From Ambattur depot, 139 buses operate on 53 routes, covering 2,026 daily trips. Including buses passing through the terminus, a total of 287 buses operate across 81 routes with 3,126 trips daily.

At the event, the Deputy Chief Minister also launched 16 new low-floor buses and 35 new women-exclusive Vidiyal service buses.