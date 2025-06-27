DVAC books four ex-officials among 7 in land fraud case in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has registered a major corruption and land fraud case against seven individuals, including four former public servants, for allegedly conspiring to illegally transfer and sell 1.94 acres of protected government land in Chettimedu village in Tiruvallur.

The case follows a detailed enquiry initiated in 2016 based on a 2014 Vigilance Report. It concerns prime land classified as ‘Theeravai Erpatta Nanjai Tharisu’ (Survey No 44), which prohibits sale and permits only occupancy via a government ‘B’ Memo.

The land, previously occupied by others, was held by R Sudhakar and E Tamilarasu until their ‘B’ Memo was cancelled in December 2013.

Investigators found that before the cancellation, Sudhakar (AO-5) and Tamilarasu (AO-6) orchestrated a scheme to fraudulently sell the land, creating fake government proceedings, purportedly signed by a retired official (J Annamalai), falsely assigning the land to M Palani and directing record updates.

Using these forgeries, they entered a Rs 20 lakh sale agreement with Palani, receiving Rs 10 lakh advance. They allegedly conspired with CN Varadharao, former Tahsildar, Madhavaram and P Ravichandran, then Sub-Registrar of Red Hills, who knowingly registered the land in the names of their wives (Sureka and Devi) in March 2013.

To cement ownership, they enlisted C Paul Shankar and G Bashyam. Crucially, R Renganathan, an Assistant District NIC officer, allegedly took leave, accessed the Madhavaram Taluk Office under pretences, used another official's login, and illegally altered the core A-Register land records to sub-divide the plot and show it in the wives' names.

They face IPC charges including criminal conspiracy (120-B), forgery (465, 467, 468), cheating (420), using forged documents (471), and public servant framing incorrect documents (167).

Public servants (AO-1 to AO-4) are additionally charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (Sec 13 (2) r/w 13 (1) (c) and (d)) for criminal misconduct. Mandatory prior permissions were obtained for prosecuting A-1, A-2, and A-4.

Though the government later cancelled the fraudulent registrations and reclaimed the land, the DVAC concluded the conspiracy warranted a full criminal probe. The FIR was formally registered last week The original has been submitted to the Chief Judicial Magistrate cum Special Judge, Tiruvallur, and a detailed investigation is now under way.

THE ACCUSED

CN Varadharao (former Tahsildar, Madhavaram)

P. Ravichandran (former Sub-Registrar, Red Hills)

R Renganathan (Asst district NIC officer)

G Bashyam, (driver, Gosh Hospital)

R Sudhakar (private individual)

E Tamilarasu (private individual)

C Paul Shankar (private individual)