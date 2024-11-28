Duo who stole Rs 40,000 in coins held by Chennai police

CHENNAI: The city police arrested two men for allegedly stealing a bag of Rs 40,000 in coins, from a 70-year-old man, who gets mutilated currency notes exchanged in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a commission.

On Monday, the victim, K Babu, had exchanged the notes and was waiting for his client outside the RBI gate when the suspects who came in an autorickshaw snatched the bag from him. Though Babu tried to hold on to the bag, they pushed him and sped away.

Based on the description by Babu and with the help of CCTV footage from the area, the Fort Police identified and arrested the suspects -- M Shanmugam (30) of Ennore and M Gunavazhagan (29) of Ernavoor -- and recovered the coins from them.

The two have been remanded in judicial custody.