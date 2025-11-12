Duo who robbed cash bag from Bizman after faking accident held

CHENNAI: City Police have arrested two youths who faked a two wheeler accident to divert the attention of a businessman and robbed his bag containing Rs 1.8 lakh near Arumbakkam on Monday.

The arrested youths were identified as Karthik Kumar (23) and Dhyanaeshwaran (21) - both residents of Ernavoor.

The victim, Ahmed Anas (39) who runs a logistics company had taken Rs 1.8 lakh cash and was on his way to a ATM kiosk to deposit the cash in a CDM (cash deposit machine) on November 10 (Monday). As Ahmed was riding his two wheeler along Maraimalai Adigalar street in Arumbakkam, the accused who were on a collision course with Ahmed's two wheeler rode as if they were about to hit Ahmed's bike.

When Ahmed slowed down and attempted to halt his bike, the pillion rider snatched the cash bag and fled the scene. Based on Ahmed's complaint, Arumbakkam Police registered a case and launched a search for the suspects. Police zeroed in on the suspects with the help of CCTV footage and secured them.

The arrested youths were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.