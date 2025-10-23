Bihar duo held for conning passengers, stealing phones at Chennai Central station

CHENNAI: A con duo who targeted guest workers at railway stations in Chennai and Andhra Pradesh and stole their phones after conning them into believing that they could get them confirmed train tickets have been arrested by the Chennai Police. In some cases, the con duo also stole money through UPI transactions from the stolen phones, police said. Police recovered 18 stolen phones from them.

The arrested persons were identified as Rajkumar Ram (24) and Dineshkumar Mukia (21) - both from Bihar. Chetpet Police arrested the accused based on a complaint from another guest worker, Birbal (23) of Jharkhand.

On October 13, Birbal was at the Central railway station to buy tickets for his hometown where he planned to celebrate Diwali. The accused duo approached Birbal and claimed that they could get him confirmed train tickets and took him near Chetpet railway station. They took Birbal's phone in the guise of installing an app and then took the password for his UPI (unified payments interface).

After diverting Birbal's attention, the duo fled the scene with his phone and later transferred Rs 48,000 from his bank account through UPI.

Investigations by police revealed that the accused targeted guest workers and stole mobile phones using similar modus operandi and also frequently travelled to Andhra Pradesh where they stole mobile phones from passengers sleeping on the platforms.

Police recovered 18 mobile phones from the accused duo. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

In a similar arrest five months ago, City Police arrested Ramdayalan Lakhra (30) of Bikaner, Rajasthan who targeted passengers at Central railway station and stole phones from passengers sleeping on the platforms to board long distance trains and also approached gullible passengers in the pretext of helping them to book tickets in their phones and stole the phones.

Lakhra led police to the mobile shop owner, Noushand Ali (35) of Kerala who bought the phones from Lakhra and he was arrested too.