Duo held for stealing cop's bike parked outside police station in Chennai

CHENNAI: Police arrested two men on Monday for stealing a cop’s bike parked in front of Pondy Bazaar police station. Satish of St Thomas Mount and Ramkumar of Manapakkam were apprehended using CCTV footage.

The cop had parked his bike outside the police station on December 20 and went on night rounds in his official vehicle. Returning to the station the next morning, he found his bike missing.

Based on his complaint, the Pondy Bazaar police registered a case and reviewed CCTV footage. The duo was then arrested and the bike recovered. They were later remanded in judicial custody.