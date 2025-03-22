Dumping construction debris: Violators to pay more

CHENNAI: Following the guidelines issued for the disposal of construction and demolition waste, the civic body passed a resolution to revise the penalty amount for violators who dump debris in public spaces, and also on private properties in the city.

The guidelines prevent debris waste from being dumped on the roadside, streets, or vacant plots, and urges the public to deposit waste at designated locations allotted by the Corporation. Previously, a penalty of Rs 5,000 was imposed for dumping up to 1 tonne or more of debris waste.

However, since these guidelines are violated all across the city, the fine amount has been revised. For instance, if a person dumps 10 tonnes of waste at a non-designated area, the fine will be more Residents are advised to dispose of debris waste at the 15 designated locations across all zones.

For those generating small quantities of construction and demolition waste generated during repairs or minor renovations, the waste can be kept on their premises until a vehicle is arranged for collection, either by themselves or by GCC-authorised construction and demolition waste transporters, vendors, or lorry owners. If the waste is not transported within 7 days, it will be removed by the local body. The cost of removal, along with a penalty, will be charged to the owner or occupier of the site by the respective ward engineers.

The resolution further stated that if the public dumps construction and demolition waste at designated places, there will be no charges. However, if they request the GCC to arrange a vehicle, they will be charged Rs 2,500.