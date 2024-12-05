Dull sales at Marina Loop Road market, fisherfolk protest

CHENNAI: Fish vendors at the Loop Road fish market in Pattinapakkam on Wednesday staged a protest, as their sales had been severely impacted due to the newly-constructed market by the Chennai Corporation.

Constructed at Rs 14 crore following the order of the Madras High Court to remove encroachments on the road, the market accommodates 360 stalls with various facilities including drinking water, electricity, toilets and sewage treatment plants that will help to prevent fish odour.

Chief Minister MK Stalin had inaugurated the market on August 12 and in two months, the civic body began shifting the hawkers to the market. Earlier, they had been opposed to shifting their stalls to the new market, but after the Corporation commissioner warned them of strict action, they complied.

The civic body has marked the Loop Road as a non-vending zone. “Earlier, we used to have brisk sales round the clock. Even during rainy days, customers would buy whatever fish varieties were available. However, after shifting to the new market, sales have been severely impacted. People are no longer purchasing in the market. Recently, we even sold fish at the parking lot but sales have been dull. We urge the authorities to allow us to sell fish on the road,” said M Vaitheeswari, a fish vendor.

When contacted, a senior official in Teynampet (Zone 9) stated that “steps will be taken to address their issue at the market immediately”.