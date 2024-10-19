Fish vendors must sell only at Loop Road market: Chennai Corporation Commissioner

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran on Friday urged vendors to sell fish only at the newly constructed modern fish market on Marina Loop Road near Pattinapakkam from today (Saturday).

To continuously monitor this, a special team of officials from the GCC and traffic police will be formed.

Additionally, a police outpost will also be established in this area. Built at the cost of Rs 14 crore, following the order of Madras HC to remove encroachments on the road, it was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin on August 12.

The market has 360 stalls with various facilities including drinking water, electricity, toilets and sewage treatment plants that will help to prevent fish odour. There’s a parking lot for customers for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Recently, the GCC allocated stalls to vendors from Nochikuppam and Dooming kuppam.

A few hawkers continue to sell along the roadside. As per the Madras HC directive, vendors can sell their wares only at the market from today. Violators will face appropriate action.

“The public must buy only from the market on Loop Road. Both vendors and the public must park their vehicles only in designated areas free of charge,” added the GCC head.