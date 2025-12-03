Dude song dispute settled, case closed

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has closed the case concerning the use of Ilaiyaraaja’s songs in the film Dude after being informed that both parties had reached an amicable settlement.

Ilaiyaraaja had earlier moved the court alleging that two of his compositions — Karutha Machan from Pudhu Nellu Pudhu Naathu and 100 Varusham Indha Maapillaikku from Pannakkaran — had been altered and used in Dude without his permission. He sought a ban on the use of these songs and requested that they be removed from the film.

During a previous hearing, Justice N Senthilkumar had granted an interim injunction restraining the filmmakers from using the songs.

When the matter came up again, Mythri Movie Makers, the producers of Dude, informed the court that they had paid appropriate compensation to Ilaiyaraaja and would credit him in the film for the songs used. With both sides confirming the settlement, Ilaiyaraaja’s counsel, A Saravanan, consented to the closure of the case.