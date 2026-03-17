Dubai-bound flights cancelled for 2nd consecutive day

These cancellations have caused inconvenience to thousands of passengers who had already booked travel tickets. Many passengers have been left stranded at airports or forced to alter their plans at short notice. Airlines have initiated steps to refund ticket fares for affected passengers and are advising passengers to check with carriers for updates on rescheduled services.

On Monday, a Dubai-bound Emirates flight had to return to the city midway from Gujarat as Dubai airspace closed after reported drone strikes. Nearly 650 passengers were affected on Monday.