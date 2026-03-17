Dubai-bound flights cancelled for 2nd consecutive day

CHENNAI: All flights between Dubai and Chennai were cancelled for the second consecutive day following reported missile strikes near the Dubai Airport. The disruption has also affected several other West Asian routes, leaving thousands of passengers stranded.
The missile attacks carried out by Iran near the Dubai airport led to the suspension of flight operations. As a result, all Chennai-Dubai flights were cancelled on Monday, and the cancellations have continued on Tuesday. In addition to Dubai, flight services to several Gulf destinations, including Abu Dhabi, Doha, Kuwait, Bahrain, Muscat, and Sharjah, have also been affected. Approximately 10 departing and 10 arriving flights, totalling around 20 services, have been cancelled.
These cancellations have caused inconvenience to thousands of passengers who had already booked travel tickets. Many passengers have been left stranded at airports or forced to alter their plans at short notice. Airlines have initiated steps to refund ticket fares for affected passengers and are advising passengers to check with carriers for updates on rescheduled services.
On Monday, a Dubai-bound Emirates flight had to return to the city midway from Gujarat as Dubai airspace closed after reported drone strikes. Nearly 650 passengers were affected on Monday.