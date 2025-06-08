Dubai-bound Emirates flight halted on Chennai runway after technical snag

CHENNAI: An Emirates passenger flight from Chennai to Dubai had to make an emergency halt on the runway due to a sudden technical snag just before takeoff on Sunday (June 8).

As the aircraft was taxiing toward the runway to take off from Terminal D1 at around 9.50 am, the pilot detected a technical snag. He immediately halted the aircraft on the taxiway and alerted the airport’s control room.

Emergency response teams towed the plane back to its designated parking area, where engineers promptly began repair work.

All 312 passengers were asked to remain seated inside the aircraft. However, the technical fault was not resolved, and the airline officially cancelled the flight at 12.20 pm.

Passengers were then deboarded, and arrangements were made to accommodate them at various hotels across Chennai.

For those with urgent travel needs, the airline arranged alternative flights from Chennai to Dubai.

The airline later announced that the cancelled flight would be rescheduled to depart for Dubai either later tonight or early Monday morning.