DT tress talk| Hairfall during winter: Causes and remedies

Winter dryness affects the scalp

Just like the skin on our face and body becomes dry in winter, our scalp also loses moisture. Cold air and low humidity strip the natural oils from the scalp, making it dry, itchy, and more prone to flaking. This weakened scalp barrier can lead to increased hair fall. Solution: Use a good leave-in conditioner, hydrating serums, or scalp moisturizers to maintain scalp moisture throughout the season.

Reduced water intake leads to dehydration

During winter, people feel less thirsty, which means water intake naturally drops. Dehydration affects the hair shaft, making it brittle, weak, and more likely to break.

Solution: Make a conscious effort to drink enough water daily even if you don’t feel thirsty. Keeping your body hydrated is essential for hair strength and overall health.

Low sunlight and vitamin D deficiency

In many regions, winter overlaps with the rainy season, resulting in minimal sunlight exposure. Limited sunlight directly affects

Vitamin D levels, and Vitamin D deficiency is known to cause hair thinning and increased shedding.

Solution: If you are experiencing significant hair fall, consult a doctor to check your Vitamin D levels. Supplements can help improve hair growth and reduce shedding.

Dandruff tends to worsen in winter

Dandruff naturally becomes more severe during the colder months due to dryness. If you already struggle with dandruff, winter can trigger inflammation and scaling, which further contributes to hair fall. Solution: Start anti-dandruff treatments early and follow a proper scalp care routine to control flaking as per doctor’s advice.

Seasonal shedding is natural

Apart from all these factors, mild seasonal hair fall is completely normal. Hair tends to shed more when transitioning into winter or summer. This phase usually settles down on its own.

Winter hair fall is often temporary. By hydrating your body, moisturizing your scalp, ensuring proper vitamin D levels, and managing dandruff early, you can significantly reduce shedding. Stay patient your hair will normalize once the season stabilises.