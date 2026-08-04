CJP protest destroyed PM's public image of more than 2 decades in just 2 weeks: Arundhati Roy

"Meri Maa, Meri Gangster", translated by Prabhat Singh and published by Rajkamal Prakashan, is centred around Roy's fraught relationship with her mother Mary Roy, a celebrated educator and women's rights activist who fought the landmark case allowing Kerala's Syrian Christian women equal rights in their father's property.

The book, Roy claimed, is "neither her autobiography nor her mother's biography" but rather the "biography of a relationship" -- the relationship between two women who just happened to be mother and daughter.

She also explained why she referred to her mother as a "gangster" in the book.

"Some people, perhaps in the Hindi-speaking world, get offended because I called my mother a 'gangster'. But both the criticism and the defense miss the point. The critics say, 'How can you call your mother a gangster?' On the other hand, people defending me say, 'She was just very protective'. Both are wrong. She was a gangster.

"And to be honest, whenever I'm attacked -- as happens to everyone these days -- I find myself saying to myself, 'Do you know who my mother is? Do you know whose daughter I am? What can you possibly do to me"', she explained.

During the discussion, Roy also reflected on the burden of being celebrated as a "successful writer", questioning the idea of personal achievement when she said violence and injustice continued unabated elsewhere.

Referring to the chapter "Collateral" in "Mother Mary Comes to Me", Roy recounted a childhood incident in which she pretended to be asleep while her mother woke up her brother in the middle of the night and beat him with a wooden ruler for bringing home a report card that described him as an "average student".

The following morning, Roy writes, she was rewarded with a warm hug for securing top grades.

The episode, she said, left a lasting impression on her understanding of success and privilege.

"Since then, for me, all personal achievement comes with a sense of foreboding. On the occasions when I am toasted or applauded, I always feel that someone else, someone quiet, is being beaten in the other room," she writes in the book.

Drawing on that memory, Roy said the metaphor of "the other room" had become central to her writing.

"People think I am a successful writer, I am not. They felicitate me, they give me prizes, they give me the Booker... but in the other room, someone is being beaten. The whole of my writing is about that," she said.