DT Next Impact | Vision accomplished: Student with vision impairment to pursue UG course at Ethiraj College

CHENNAI: Kaviya Jayakumar, a student with vision impairment, experienced the happiest moment of her life when she scored 565 marks in Class 12 State board exam. She became a talking point among students and teachers across the city.
In a story titled, Blind girl’s vision: to be a student of literature’, published on May 17 in DT Next, Kaviya had expressed her desire to study at the Ethiraj College for Women.
Following the publishing of this news story, Ethiraj College for Women has awarded her admission to pursue a BA in English Literature (course of her choice) with a full scholarship. An elated Kaviya expressed her gratitude to the institution and said, “I’m happy that I can be a role model to many students like me. The government should ensure that people who work hard are helped to pursue further education. I’d like to serve the public as a government servant or pursue teaching.”
On Wednesday, Kaviya was given the admission letter by the chairman of the college, VM Muralidharan, in the presence of Principal S Uma Gowri, in the presence of her family.
“It is a moment of pride for us to have you in our institution, Muralidharan told Kaviya, while also thanking DT Next for bringing her story to light. “We’re committed to providing meritorious students with the best of education. Having students like Kaviya is an honour. After knowing that she had expressed a desire to study here at Ethiraj, we immediately approached her father with a free admission.”
Principal Gowri stated that the institution was very well-equipped to ensure the comfort of students like Kaviya.
The beaming topper was accompanied by her proud family on her big day. Her mother Prema looked visibly relieved when she said: “We’re really happy. I know my daughter will excel here too.”