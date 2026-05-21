DT Next Impact | Vision accomplished: Student with vision impairment to pursue UG course at Ethiraj College

In a story titled, Blind girl’s vision: to be a student of literature’, published on May 17 in DT Next, Kaviya had expressed her desire to study at the Ethiraj College for Women.

Following the publishing of this news story, Ethiraj College for Women has awarded her admission to pursue a BA in English Literature (course of her choice) with a full scholarship. An elated Kaviya expressed her gratitude to the institution and said, “I’m happy that I can be a role model to many students like me. The government should ensure that people who work hard are helped to pursue further education. I’d like to serve the public as a government servant or pursue teaching.”