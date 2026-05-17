Blindness can't stop this Kanchi girl from joining Class 12 toppers' list

A school in Kancheepuram would have been helpful; however, it doesn’t have many takers, he says. “If there are a lot of people for such schools, maybe there could be one. But, I pray that fewer people need such schools,” says the father of two.

Kaviya could only meet her parents a few days every month throughout her school life. “Usually, we meet on the second Sunday of every month. Travelling back and forth between Kancheepuram and Chennai in one day was not easy but we made the best of what we had. We’d go around the city, eat good food, get her clothes washed and at the end of the day, I would drop her back at school,” he says. Slowly, Kaviya found a home at the hostel.