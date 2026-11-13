DT Next Impact | Rusted junction box, cables in Ernavoor replaced anew

CHENNAI: Following the news article titled, ‘Residents caution against rusted power boxes in Ernavoor’, published in DT Next on November 10, officials inspected the spot in Mahalakshmi Nagar, Ernavoor, and carried out the necessary rectification works.
S Kathirvel, president, Ernavoor Mahalakshmi Nagar RWA, expressed relief over the replacement of the box.
“Despite formal complaints filed with Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL), officials had failed to act on the issue,” he stated. “After the news story was published, officials visited the neighbourhood, inspected the rusted pillar box and replaced it with a new one with new cables as well.”
Kathirvel added that the public could visit the Vinayagar Temple without fear of electrocution. “Residents would pass through the narrow passageway between the box and temple to reach their homes. They would lament that the old pillar box sparked and interrupted the power supply. Now, we don’t have to worry about that,” he smiled.