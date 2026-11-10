Chennai Citizen Connect: Residents caution against rusted power distribution boxes in Ernavoor

Locals allege that both northern Chennai neighbourhoods face persistent neglect from the Greater Chennai Corporation, TNPDCL, and other line departments. Despite clear instructions issued during recent monsoon preparedness meetings led by top state officials to elevate damaged distribution boxes, no action has been taken on the ground.

S Kathirvel, president of the Ernavoor Mahalakshmi Nagar Residents Welfare Association, stated that a formal petition was submitted to TNPDCL two months ago, but officials have failed to act. He emphasised that the rusted pillar box near Selva Vinayagar temple poses a hazard to children, families, and passersby who are forced to cross the dangerous spot daily. We tied it with a rope to prevent it from falling, he said.