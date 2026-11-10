Chennai Citizen Connect: Residents caution against rusted power distribution boxes in Ernavoor

CHENNAI: Residents of Mahalakshmi Nagar and Eraneeshwarar Nagar in Ernavoor near Ennore have urged Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) officials to immediately repair and raise the height of rusted power distribution pillar boxes, which have remained neglected for over two months.
Locals allege that both northern Chennai neighbourhoods face persistent neglect from the Greater Chennai Corporation, TNPDCL, and other line departments. Despite clear instructions issued during recent monsoon preparedness meetings led by top state officials to elevate damaged distribution boxes, no action has been taken on the ground.
S Kathirvel, president of the Ernavoor Mahalakshmi Nagar Residents Welfare Association, stated that a formal petition was submitted to TNPDCL two months ago, but officials have failed to act. He emphasised that the rusted pillar box near Selva Vinayagar temple poses a hazard to children, families, and passersby who are forced to cross the dangerous spot daily. We tied it with a rope to prevent it from falling, he said.
Echoing these concerns, Eraneeshwarar Nagar residents highlighted that a rusted distribution box on Eraneeshwarar Nagar Main Road recently caused a fatal accident when a dog stepped on an exposed, damaged cable three weeks ago. Fearing potential human casualties during the monsoon, residents demanded immediate intervention.
Responding to the issue, a TNPDCL official confirmed that the damaged distribution box near Selvi Vinayagar Temple in Mahalakshmi Nagar has been identified and will be raised on a concrete pedestal shortly. However, the official also claimed that certain residents had taken illegal power connections without a meter to supply electricity to the temple.