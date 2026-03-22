DT Next Impact | One-way traffic at Selaivayal to ease congestions in chennai

The report, titled “Delay in SWD works at Selaivayal in Kodungaiyur leads to traffic chaos”, had pointed to the difficulties faced by motorists due to the slow pace of work.

The stretch is a key link for thousands of commuters travelling towards Manali and Tondiarpet High Road. The presence of schools and colleges in Selaivoyal had further worsened congestion on Kadumbadi Amman Koil Street during peak morning and evening hours, making it accident-prone.