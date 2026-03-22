DT Next Impact | One-way traffic at Selaivayal to ease congestions in chennai

CHENNAI: Following a news report highlighting delays in storm water drain (SWD) works at Selaivayal in Kodungaiyur, authorities have introduced traffic restrictions to ease congestion on the stretch.
After inspections by officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and traffic police, the narrow road has been converted into a one-way street to prevent traffic snarls and reduce the risk of accidents.
The report, titled “Delay in SWD works at Selaivayal in Kodungaiyur leads to traffic chaos”, had pointed to the difficulties faced by motorists due to the slow pace of work.
The stretch is a key link for thousands of commuters travelling towards Manali and Tondiarpet High Road. The presence of schools and colleges in Selaivoyal had further worsened congestion on Kadumbadi Amman Koil Street during peak morning and evening hours, making it accident-prone.
“After the publication of the news article on March 9, Corporation officials inspected the site within a week. A few days later, traffic police personnel also visited and placed barricades at the entrance, converting the road into a one-way. Vehicles heading towards Manali can now take KMA Garden to reach their destination,” said D Gopal, a resident of Selaivoyal.
A college student said vehicles from Selaivayal are currently being diverted via Kadumbadi Amman Koil Street to reach Tondiarpet High Road. “Completion of the remaining works will bring relief to residents and help restore the original traffic movement,” the student added