Delay in SWD works at Selaivayal leads to traffic chaos

CHENNAI: Residents of Selaivayal in Kodungaiyur have urged the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to hasten the storm water drain (SWD) works on Kadumpadi Amman Koil Street, a key arterial stretch used by thousands of motorists every day.
The locality houses three schools and a college, and the narrow road witnesses heavy traffic during morning and evening peak hours. Residents say the slow pace of work has worsened congestion and posed safety risks.
D Gopal, a long-time resident of Selaivayal, said that the street served as a vital route for commuters travelling towards Manali. “Students, office-goers and other road users face considerable hardship while navigating the stretch daily,” he added. “Construction delays near Sivan Koil have turned Ragavan Nagar Road, which connects to Kadumpadi Amman Koil Street, into a bottleneck and an accident-prone zone. The civic body must expedite the work, failing which residents would launch a protest and signature campaign.”
Owners of commercial establishments on Kadumpadi Amman Koil Street also complained that the works were progressing slowly. On Tuesday, workers replaced damaged pipes connecting the drain and drinking water lines. Traders said more workers should be deployed to complete the remaining stretch at the earliest.
A college student lamented, “It takes more than 15 minutes to reach college from Tondiarpet High Road during peak hours because of the ongoing work. There’s also a problem of significant dust pollution.”
Echoing the concern, shop owner C Ganesh said, “The batch-wise SWD works are under way. Workers dug up the old drain last Saturday to lay a new one, increasing dust pollution in the locality. The Corporation must clear the stretch using sweeper machines.”
A Corporation official said that the works began in February. Of the proposed 650 metres, about 250 metres have been completed so far. “Steps will be taken to deploy more workers to expedite the project,” the official added. “Signboards will be installed a few metres ahead of the turning to prevent accidents.”