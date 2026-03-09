Delay in SWD works at Selaivayal leads to traffic chaos

The locality houses three schools and a college, and the narrow road witnesses heavy traffic during morning and evening peak hours. Residents say the slow pace of work has worsened congestion and posed safety risks.

D Gopal, a long-time resident of Selaivayal, said that the street served as a vital route for commuters travelling towards Manali. “Students, office-goers and other road users face considerable hardship while navigating the stretch daily,” he added. “Construction delays near Sivan Koil have turned Ragavan Nagar Road, which connects to Kadumpadi Amman Koil Street, into a bottleneck and an accident-prone zone. The civic body must expedite the work, failing which residents would launch a protest and signature campaign.”