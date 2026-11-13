DT Next Impact | Exposed power cable outside homes in MKB Nagar covered by EB workers

CHENNAI: Following a DT Next report published on November 10 about exposed power cables posing a safety risk to residents in MKB Nagar, TNPDCL officials have taken action to address the issue.
On 15th Central Cross Street in MKB Nagar, low-tension (LT) power cables had been lying exposed on the road and near house entrances for nearly two weeks following a power disruption.
This raised safety concerns among residents over the risk of electrocution. Children playing on the street and people walking to their houses were particularly vulnerable. Residents also faced difficulties taking their two-wheelers and other vehicles in and out of their houses.
After residents raised concerns over the issue, DT Next highlighted the problem in its report. Following the report, TNPDCL officials took action and buried the exposed LT cables underground. The move has addressed the safety concerns that had persisted for nearly two weeks, bringing relief to residents in the neighbourhood.