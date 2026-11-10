MKB Nagar residents at risk of electrocution with power cables at their doorstep

CHENNAI: Residents of MKB Nagar 15th Central Cross Street are at risk of electrocution as the temporary EB cable laid outside their houses have remained in place for the past two weeks. With children playing and moving around the street, residents have urged officials to remove the cables at the earliest and restore the power connection safely.
The temporary cables were laid to supply electricity to the houses following a power disruption two weeks ago. However, their continued presence outside the houses has made it difficult for residents to take their vehicles out and clean their entrances.
A resident, Metila, said, “When the temporary cables were laid, officials said that the power issue would be rectified soon and that these would be removed. However, no work has been carried out so far. Every morning, we have to drive over the cables to take our vehicles out of the house. We also face difficulty while cleaning the entrance. Since the cables are lying right outside the houses, we are also worried about children playing outside.”
Concurring with her was Aruljothi, a student of social work, who added: “Providing a temporary cable connection during the power disruption was helpful but it’s a serious issue that the cables have not been removed for the past two weeks. Kids pass through this street in the mornings and evenings. They also visit the nearby park. This could lead to unexpected accidents.”
Admitting to the problem, a senior TNPDCL official said, “The fault in the cable will be rectified soon. After that, the exposed electrical cables will be removed. Until then, the cables have been laid temporarily.