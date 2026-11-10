MKB Nagar residents at risk of electrocution with power cables at their doorstep

The temporary cables were laid to supply electricity to the houses following a power disruption two weeks ago. However, their continued presence outside the houses has made it difficult for residents to take their vehicles out and clean their entrances.

A resident, Metila, said, “When the temporary cables were laid, officials said that the power issue would be rectified soon and that these would be removed. However, no work has been carried out so far. Every morning, we have to drive over the cables to take our vehicles out of the house. We also face difficulty while cleaning the entrance. Since the cables are lying right outside the houses, we are also worried about children playing outside.”