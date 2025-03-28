DT Next impact: Debris cleared in Santhome

CHENNAI: Following an article published in DT Next titled "Uncleared debris on Demonte Road irks Santhome commuters", the officials swung into action and cleared the waste in the area.

R Ramesh, a civic activist in the area, said, "After sharing the news article through social media, I received a reply from GCC with a picture of debris being cleared on Thursday."

DT Next carried an article on the debris dumped in the Demonte Road, which is one of the main connecting roads between Marina Loop Road and Santhome High Road. Commuters using the road complained about the corporation's negligence in leaving waste on the road, which is used by school students.