DT Next Impact | Damaged power cables replaced in Kannikapuram

According to residents, TNPDCL officials visited the locality on the morning of June 21, shortly after the report was published, to inspect the area and review the delay in the cable-laying work. “They inspected the area and asked for an explanation regarding the delay in the cable-laying work. They also enquired about who had filed the complaint and immediately resolved the issue,” said G Alauddin, a resident.

The completion of the work has also eliminated a longstanding safety hazard, residents said. “We no longer have to worry about Metro Water tankers damaging low-hanging power cables while passing through these narrow streets. The cables have now been properly laid,” said another resident, Sekar.

Residents welcomed the prompt intervention and said they hoped the authorities would continue to address civic grievances without delay.