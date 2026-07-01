DT Next Impact | Damaged power cables replaced in Kannikapuram

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has completed pending cable-laying work in Old Venkatapuram, Kannikapuram, following a DT Next news report that highlighted bribery allegations against field-level electricity staff and the proliferation of unsafe temporary power connections in the locality.
The report titled, ‘Bribery allegations, unsafe power links spark concern in Kannikapuram’, was published on June 21.
Residents had alleged that workers engaged in digging and cable-laying demanded money to attend to fault repairs and provide service connections. They claimed that households unwilling to pay were made to wait for weeks, prompting some to restore electricity by connecting their service lines directly to distribution pillar boxes, bypassing prescribed safety measures.
According to residents, TNPDCL officials visited the locality on the morning of June 21, shortly after the report was published, to inspect the area and review the delay in the cable-laying work. “They inspected the area and asked for an explanation regarding the delay in the cable-laying work. They also enquired about who had filed the complaint and immediately resolved the issue,” said G Alauddin, a resident.
The completion of the work has also eliminated a longstanding safety hazard, residents said. “We no longer have to worry about Metro Water tankers damaging low-hanging power cables while passing through these narrow streets. The cables have now been properly laid,” said another resident, Sekar.
Residents welcomed the prompt intervention and said they hoped the authorities would continue to address civic grievances without delay.