Bribery allegations, unsafe power links spark concern in Kannikapuram

Residents lamented that the risks were compounded by the frequent movement of Metro Water tankers through the narrow streets. They recalled an incident last week when a low-hanging power cable was snapped by a passing tanker, resulting in the electrocution of a cat.

“Today it’s an animal. Tomorrow it could be a child or a passerby. Who will take responsibility then?” fumed a resident. “The lack of timely intervention by the utility has forced many to rely on private electricians for temporary fixes.”

Responding to the allegations, a TNPDCL official admitted that manpower shortages were affecting field operations. “We’re facing a shortage of staff, which has impacted the speed of grievance redressal. Contract workers are being engaged for digging and related works, and we’ll ensure that this particular issue is addressed immediately,” the official said.