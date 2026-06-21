Bribery allegations, unsafe power links spark concern in Kannikapuram

CHENNAI: Allegations of bribery against field-level electricity staff and a growing number of unsafe power connections have put residents of Old Venkatapuram in Kanniakapuram on edge, with locals warning that delays in repairing damaged cables could lead to a major accident.
Residents of Third Street alleged that officials of the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) and workers engaged for digging and cable-laying works routinely demand money to attend to faults and service connection issues.
They claimed that households refusing to pay were often left waiting for weeks, forcing many to seek alternative means to restore power supply. As a result, several residents have reportedly connected their household service lines directly to distribution pillar boxes, bypassing standard procedures.
“The situation has become dangerous. These makeshift connections are exposed and pose a threat to pedestrians and motorists,” said G Alauddin, a resident. “We had approached EB officials nearly two weeks ago seeking replacement of damaged underground cables. Instead of addressing the issue, we were allegedly asked to contribute money to buy the cables. We refused and questioned the demand.”
Another resident, Sekar, blamed a combination of alleged official apathy and staff shortages for the delay in restoring normal power supply. “Damaged cables remain unattended for days. With no response from the authorities, some residents did not see a choice but to draw power directly from pillar boxes,” he alleged.
Residents lamented that the risks were compounded by the frequent movement of Metro Water tankers through the narrow streets. They recalled an incident last week when a low-hanging power cable was snapped by a passing tanker, resulting in the electrocution of a cat.
“Today it’s an animal. Tomorrow it could be a child or a passerby. Who will take responsibility then?” fumed a resident. “The lack of timely intervention by the utility has forced many to rely on private electricians for temporary fixes.”
Responding to the allegations, a TNPDCL official admitted that manpower shortages were affecting field operations. “We’re facing a shortage of staff, which has impacted the speed of grievance redressal. Contract workers are being engaged for digging and related works, and we’ll ensure that this particular issue is addressed immediately,” the official said.