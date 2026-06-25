DT Next Impact | Damaged EB pole near Red Hills replaced after over 3 years

CHENNAI: A damaged electricity pole in Villangadupakkam near Red Hills, which had remained in a cracked and unsafe condition for over three years despite repeated complaints from residents, has finally been replaced by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) following a report published in DT Next.
The damaged electricity pole located at Veeraragava Nagar, Villangadupakkam, had been a major concern for local residents due to visible cracks and structural deterioration.
Residents had been anxious that the pole could collapse during heavy rains or strong winds.
DT Next had highlighted the issue in its June 21 edition, bringing attention to the residents’ long pending grievances. According to residents, several petitions had been submitted since 2023 to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board and through the Chief Minister’s grievance redressal portal seeking immediate replacement of the pole. Following the publication of the report, officials from the electricity department inspected the site and initiated replacement work. The damaged pole has now been removed and replaced with a new one, bringing relief to residents of the area. Residents welcomed the swift action and expressed gratitude to DT Next for highlighting the issue. “The replacement has eliminated a potential safety hazard that had worried the neighbourhood for several years. It’s a significant step towards improving safety in the neighbourhood,” smiled a resident.