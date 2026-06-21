Chennai Citizen Connect: Severely cracked EB pole torments Vilangadupakkam residents

CHENNAI: Residents of a residential neighbourhood in Vilangadupakkam near Red Hills have raised concerns about a severely damaged electricity pole that has allegedly remained cracked for more than three years, posing a potential threat to public safety.
The pole, located in Veeraragava Nagar, Vilangadupakkam, developed major cracks and structural damage, leading residents to fear it could collapse, particularly during heavy rains or strong winds.
According to documents accessed by DT Next, multiple complaints have been submitted to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) and through the Chief Minister's grievance redressal platform since 2023 seeking its replacement.
According to documents accessed by DT Next, multiple complaints have been submitted to the TNEB and through the Chief Minister's grievance redressal platform since 2023, seeking pole replacement
Despite repeated representations, residents claim that no permanent action has been taken. Residents allege that electricity department officials cited a shortage of replacement poles and budget constraints, and suggested carrying out only patchwork repairs instead of replacing the damaged structure.
Speaking to DT Next, resident Irfan Ahamed said the issue has persisted despite several petitions and follow-ups with authorities. He expressed concern that temporary repairs would not adequately address the risk posed by the deteriorating pole and warned that any accident could have serious consequences for residents and pedestrians.
He also pointed to broader civic infrastructure concerns in the locality, including inadequate road facilities, irregular water supply, the poor condition of a public park and the lack of public transport connectivity.
Residents have urged the electricity department and district administration to conduct an immediate inspection and replace the damaged pole before it results in an untoward incident.