DT Next Impact: Chennai Corporation removes tilted tree on Strahans Road following news story

When asked about the removal action, officials pointed to the news story as the reason. Welcoming the move, V Sathiabalan, State Secretary of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), Tamil Nadu, said: “Following the news report, Corporation officials cut down the tilted tree. Removing it will prevent injuries to passersby and protect vehicles that are regularly parked underneath from being damaged during the upcoming monsoon. While cutting down trees in the city is generally regrettable, removing this particular tree alongside Strahans Road near Mahalakshmi Theatre has not harmed the green cover unnecessarily. In fact, it has eliminated a major risk to members of the public who gather under its shade daily.”

Meanwhile, residents urged civic authorities to plant at least two saplings in the nearby vicinity to compensate for the loss of the tree.