Tilting tree on Strahans Road in Pattalam poses safety risk

CHENNAI: A tree located alongside Strahans Road near Mahalakshmi Theatre in Pattalam has raised safety concerns among residents and activists, who alleged that repeated complaints to the Greater Chennai Corporation’s 1913 helpline have failed to result in any tangible action.
Residents said the tree has been leaning for more than two years and has tilted further towards the road in the past two months.
With the city getting light to moderate showers, they fear strong winds could bring down the tree, posing a risk to pedestrians and motorists and potentially blocking the already congested road.
V Sathiabalan, state secretary, Indian National Trade Union Congress, Tamil Nadu, said, “A signage pole cemented into the footpath is now being used to support the increasingly tilted tree. It could fall at any time, particularly on people who wait under the tree. I have filed complaints a couple of times through the Corporation’s 1913 helpline. The customer service agents keep assuring me that action will be taken, but nothing happened. The civic body must address the issue immediately to prevent any untoward incidents.”
Some residents also alleged that the shaded area had become a spot where people gathered to consume alcohol, particularly as a Tasmac outlet is located opposite the tree. “The tree’s roots can weaken its stability and make it vulnerable during strong winds and monsoon rains. Trimming it can be an immediate temporary measure,” a resident opined.
A senior Corporation official said the tree would be cleared after informing the Parks department.