DT Next Impact: 215 Swachh Bharat staff at GCC receive September salaries

An animator shared their relief, stating, “I was struggling to make ends meet for my family. After the news story was published, we began receiving salaries starting Thursday night. By the end of Friday, all 215 staff members had received their dues.”

Animators received Rs 12,399 while supervisors received Rs 15,560 as their salary for September. Staff members added that GCC officials are scheduled to meet with them on Monday to discuss further operational and administrative matters.