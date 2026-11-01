DT Next Impact: 215 Swachh Bharat staff at GCC receive September salaries

CHENNAI: Following a news report published by DT Next on Wednesday (October 28) titled, ‘September salary not paid to Swachh Bharat staff in GCC’, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) credited the pending September salaries for 215 workers on Friday.
The affected staff serve as animators and supervisors within the civic body. With Deepavali a week away, they urged the Corporation to disburse their October salaries on time.
An animator shared their relief, stating, “I was struggling to make ends meet for my family. After the news story was published, we began receiving salaries starting Thursday night. By the end of Friday, all 215 staff members had received their dues.”
Animators received Rs 12,399 while supervisors received Rs 15,560 as their salary for September. Staff members added that GCC officials are scheduled to meet with them on Monday to discuss further operational and administrative matters.