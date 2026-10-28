October salary not paid to Swachh Bharat staff in Greater Chennai Corporation

CHENNAI: Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) animators and supervisors employed by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) have alleged routine delays in salary payments, with their October wages remaining unpaid as of October 27, despite contractual terms stipulating that salaries must be credited by the fifth of every month.
Workers also alleged that they were being burdened with duties beyond their core responsibilities of promoting waste segregation and creating public awareness, without additional compensation.
The GCC employs 200 women animators, one in each of its 200 wards, and 15 supervisors across its 15 zones. The animators conduct door-to-door campaigns to educate residents on segregating wet and dry waste at source.
Sarath (name changed), an SBM supervisor, explained, “Workers are employed on fixed contracts without regular salary increments. Animators are entitled to a monthly salary of Rs 16,000, with take-home pay of Rs 12,642 after Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) and provident fund (PF) deductions. Supervisors are paid Rs 21,000, with a take-home amount of Rs 15,600.”
However, delays in processing salary claims and depositing PF contributions often resulted in penalties of Rs 500 per worker being passed on to employees, reducing their take-home pay further, Sarath alleged. Workers said salaries were frequently credited only after the 20th of the month.
Animators also complained of being assigned administrative and field duties unrelated to their primary role. Sarala (name changed), an animator, lamented, “My workday begins around 6.30 am with monitoring garbage collection and conducting door-to-door awareness campaigns. I’m also required to collect demographic details for government health card schemes and locate street ragpickers late at night to upload data through mobile applications.”
Padma (name changed), who has worked as an animator for nine years, said the monthly take-home salary of around Rs 12,000 was inadequate to meet basic expenses amid rising costs. “Several animators are single mothers supporting their families on a single income. We take up part-time jobs after our regular shift ends at 3 pm. Mandatory evening meetings, however, often force us to miss work at the secondary jobs,” she added.
During the monsoon, animators were also assigned duties such as inspecting fallen trees, coordinating clearance teams and monitoring public grievance complaints, workers said.
They have urged the GCC to revise their wages in line with the prescribed minimum wage of Rs 762 a day and provide basic facilities, including access to restrooms at ward offices.
GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran told DT Next that the delay in October salary payments was primarily due to the late release of funds under the SBM initiative. He said he had directed officials to use capital funds to disburse the pending salaries immediately. “From next month onwards, salaries will be credited by the 10th of every month,” he said. “Workers’ demand for a wage increase is under consideration and the possibilities will be examined.”