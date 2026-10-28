October salary not paid to Swachh Bharat staff in Greater Chennai Corporation

Workers also alleged that they were being burdened with duties beyond their core responsibilities of promoting waste segregation and creating public awareness, without additional compensation.

The GCC employs 200 women animators, one in each of its 200 wards, and 15 supervisors across its 15 zones. The animators conduct door-to-door campaigns to educate residents on segregating wet and dry waste at source.

Sarath (name changed), an SBM supervisor, explained, “Workers are employed on fixed contracts without regular salary increments. Animators are entitled to a monthly salary of Rs 16,000, with take-home pay of Rs 12,642 after Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) and provident fund (PF) deductions. Supervisors are paid Rs 21,000, with a take-home amount of Rs 15,600.”